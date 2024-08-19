Heavy rain in Kovai ghat areas, Nilgiris likely on August 19

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday said isolated areas in the ghat regions of Coimbatore district and The Nilgiris are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday. Heavy rain has also been forecast for the same regions on Tuesday.

Heavy showers are likely over isolated areas in Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Namakkal districts on Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region until August 24.

This is due to a cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy on Monday, with a chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, Perambalur district recorded 9 cm rain while Tirumayam in Pudukkottai received 8 cm. Several locations in Cuddalore, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Salem also recorded good rain.

In Chennai, the sky may be partly cloudy on Monday, with a chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C, and the minimum 28-29°C.