History-sheeter attacks cops, shot in leg in Kanniyakumari's Theroor

KANNIYAKUMARI: A notorious rowdy sheeter, implicated in 28 cases across state, has sustained bullet wounds after being shot on the knee by the police when he tried to attack a cop with a sickle at Theroor on Monday, said police.

According to the Suchindram police, the injured rowdy-sheeter has been identified as Selvam also known as Thoothukudi Selvam (45) of Tamaraikulam in the Kanniyakumari district.

Selvam attacked a person at the Anjugramam area and robbed Rs 3,000 from him on Sunday.

After getting a tip of on his hideout at a place near Theroor, a team of cops led by Suchindram Police Inspector Adham Ali attempted to nab him.

A police officer said that when they tried to nab Selvam, he attacked SI Libi Paulraj with a sickle injury on his hand. The inspector then shot on Selvam's knee and nabbed him.

Both the injured were admitted to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital in Nagercoil. Further investigation is on.