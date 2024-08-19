Secret alliance between DMK and BJP, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that there is a secret alliance between the DMK and the BJP.

He was replying to reporters’ questions at the Coimbatore International Airport on the launch of a commemorative coin on former chief minister M Karunanidhi in which BJP and DMK leaders participated.

“The coin has Hindi inscriptions and nothing in Tamil. The DMK says it always stands for Tamil, but if their family needs it, the leaders will compromise,” Palaniswami alleged.

Talking about the Independence Day ‘At home’ event of Governor RN Ravi, Palaniswami said, “DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi initially said the party will not attend the event. Almost like giving them a reply, BJP state president K Annamalai said they were ready to participate in the coin release event and invited the DMK to the governor’s tea party.

The DMK then changed its stand. However, they gave an explanation saying the DMK as a party had boycotted the reception, but the government did not. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is the DMK chief, and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who is the senior most party leader, attended the event. Don’t you see their double role?”

Palaniswami also said that when the AIADMK celebrated party founder MGR’s centenary, it did not invite the BJP despite being an alliance partner. But the DMK event has several top BJP leaders participating in it, he said.