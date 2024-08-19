Tamil Nadu CM Stalin expresses disappointment over poor allocation of funds for railway projects in state

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the allocation of adequate funds for new lines, doubling projects, and various passenger amenities projects in the state.

Stalin expressed disappointment after the railway budget "pink book" revealed that nearly 70 per cent of funds allocated for new railway line projects in Tamil Nadu in the interim budget were slashed in the regular budget for the current year.

In his letter, Stalin noted that the funds for Southern Railway in the regular 2024-25 budget were reduced from Rs 976.1 crore to Rs 301.3 crore compared to the interim budget. He also mentioned that the allocation for doubling projects was cut from Rs 2214.4 crore to Rs 1928.8 crore.

"The drastic reduction of Rs 674.8 crore in funds for new line projects will severely impact the progress of many important ongoing projects in the state. Similarly, the Rs 285.64 crore cut in funds for doubling projects will undoubtedly slow down these much-needed developments," Stalin stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted several new line projects in his letter, including Nagari – Tindivanam, Tindivanam – Gingee – Tiruvannamalai, Athipattu – Pudur, Erode – Palani, Chennai- Cuddalore (via Mahabalipuram), Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukkotai, and Sriperumbudur - Guduvanchery.

Stalin further urged the Union Minister to expedite key development projects pending with the railways for Chennai and its surrounding areas.

He specifically mentioned the need for progress on the Kilambakkam bus terminus construction, the preparation of a detailed project report/feasibility study for the fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the introduction of an integrated ticketing application for local trains, traffic circulation works at Potheri and Kattankulathur Railway stations, the launch of AC EMU services, increasing local train services thereby running a train for every 5 to 7 minutes, and the handover of MRTS lines to the state government.

He also emphasised that railway projects should not be delayed further due to a shortage of funds.