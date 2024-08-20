Hospice care unit for homeless women opened in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation on Monday opened an expanded hospice care unit for homeless terminally ill women set up at its community hall at Kempatty Colony near Townhall.

The care unit is being managed by Helping Hearts, an NGO, since 2016 and is supported by Bosch. The hall has been renovated at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The second floor, which has 50 beds, was inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to coincide with World Humanitarian Day.

Mayor K Ranganayaki, Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Centre Head Bosch Coimbatore Naved Narayan, were among those who took part.

“The centre is meant for homeless women especially those who were identified as terminally ill. The first floor is used for recreational activities and the other two floors each have 50 beds where they would stay. Six staff have been appointed there to take care of the inmates,” said M Ganesh, Helping Hearts founder.