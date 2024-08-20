No need for tacit ties, DMK moored to principles, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK has no necessity to have any secret ties with anyone, said DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, rejecting the allegations of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on a tacit relationship.

“The party was strongly moored to its principles and its stance on whether to oppose or extend support was based on DMK’s ideology,” Stalin said a day after senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a commemorative coin marking the birth centenary of DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

The AIADMK leader had also questioned the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the function despite being in alliance with the DMK.

Speaking at a family function of DMK MLA KP Sankar on Monday, Stalin, said, “He (Palaniswami) is asking why Rahul Gandhi was not invited?...The function was not organised by the DMK…It was a union government function. One has to understand that first. It is regrettable that the Leader of the Opposition does not have this basic understanding.”

Criticising the speculations that DMK was planning to enter into an alliance with the BJP, Stalin, said, “We always provide due respect to everyone…I say it firmly and I swear in the name of Anna (DMK founder CN Annadurai) that we will never give away our rights. This is the path Anna and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) showed us,” he said.

Stalin also praised the way Singh lauded Karunanidhi during the function.

‘Event invite sent in chief secy name’

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a release that the invitation for the release of commemorative coin on former chief minister M Karunanidhi was sent in the name of Tamil Nadu chief secretary with the state’s emblem.