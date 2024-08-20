Taluk government hospital in Pudukkottai hit by staff crunch, lack of facilities

PUDUKKOTTAI: Inadequate medical facilities and severe shortage of medical professionals is plaguing the government hospital in Avudayarkoil taluk in the district. Due to the X-ray machine lying defunct for over three years, patients are forced to travel 15 kilometres to Aranthangi town or other private centres for medical tests, rue locals.

As the hospital serves patients from over 100 villages in the taluk, residents have called for appointment of five additional doctors and the introduction of night shifts to ensure 24/7 medical care. The dire condition of the GH sparked protest on Monday with the CPI accusing the government of "inaction" as Rs 3 crore was allocated for the construction of a new building but the work is yet to commence.

"There are currently only three nurses, two doctors, and one sweeper in the hospital. To function efficiently, the hospital needs at least 12 staff members," said VK Kamatchi, CPI’s Avudayarkoil area secretary. He highlighted the absence of night-time services in the maternity ward and the lack of emergency care for critical situations like snake bites, forcing patients to travel to hospitals in Aranthangi or Pudukkottai.

Urged the government to upgrade the hospital's facilities, S Palanikumar, a resident, said, "There is no functioning X-ray or scanning machine here. We have to travel 15 kilometres to Aranthangi for these services, which is a burden for many." Despite repeated attempts Chief Medical Officer of the GH, Jinna, was not available for a comment. When contacted, a district-level health official told TNIE that they could not comment on the matter as the Joint Director of Pudukkottai is currently on leave.