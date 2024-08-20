B.Ed admissions delayed for fifth year in a row

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors in several government and aided B.Ed colleges alleged that admission notification for the 2024-25 academic year is yet to be issued. Accusing officials of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), who comes under the higher education department, of negligence, they said this is the fifth consecutive year B.Ed admission has been delayed.

An assistant professor from a government B.Ed College, who did not want to be named, told TNIE that generally, the academic year for B.Ed students starts in June. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, admissions are being held in September or October and when the DCE officials are questioned regarding this, they state that it is due to state-run universities delaying releasing semester exam results.

He further said, “As most of the universities released their final year results, DCE is conducting admissions for postgraduate courses in government colleges across the state. However, it has no notifications related to B.Ed college admissions. They are biased. As a result, we cannot use the academic year fully and it affects the student’s education, teaching, and learning process.”

A Manoharan, the president of Voice of Academics, told TNIE that unlike government colleges, private B.Ed colleges are busy completing portions now. “Higher education department plays a key role in conducting the admission process on time. However, officers have failed to do so. It affects the student’s education. Considering this, the higher education department has to conduct admissions immediately and they should avoid doing this the next academic year.”

Repeated attempts to reach the director of Collegiate Education S Karmegam and higher education secretary Pradeep Yadav went in vain.

When asked about it, higher education minister K Ponmudi told TNIE that he would look into the matter.