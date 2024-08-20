Thanjavur rape: Woman SI gets suspended for failing to act

THANJAVUR: A woman SI was placed under suspension on Sunday on charges of dereliction of duty in connection with a gang-rape reported under Pappanadu police station limits on August 12.

According to sources, a 23-year-old woman was gang raped by four, including a minor. When the victim approached the Pappanadu police, her complaint was not entertained by SI Surya. Instead, the victim was directed to the AWPS in Orathanadu. The SI also failed to inform higher officials, sources said. Following this, the woman SI was on Saturday transferred to Armed Reserve. DIG Ziaul Haque, placed her under suspension on Sunday.

Although, the Orathanadu awps registered a case last week and detained all four suspects, a fact-finding team of human rights activists on Monday urged the government to transfer the case to CB-CID. The team pointed out that the victim was injured and was taken to Pattukkottai government hospital but she was refused treatment.

It was only after the victim approached the Orathanadu police that she was admitted to Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital, Thanjavur for treatment.

Meanwhile, over 100 shops in Pappanadu downed shutters and members of various political outfits observed a day-long fast seeking justice for the victim.