Youth held for raping nine-year-old in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A 23-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act on Monday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Tiruchy. As per sources, the Class 4 student was living with her grandparents. On August 17, she went missing and her grandfather filed a petition with Thillai Nagar police.

However, the girl returned back home on Sunday morning. When her grandparents saw some injuries on her body and asked about it, she said that a youth abducted and allegedly raped her from Saturday night to Sunday morning under Kollidam bridge near No 1 Tollgate.

Based on a complaint, Srirangam AWPS police arrested S Chinnaraja (23) of Uyyakondan Thirumalai. Chinnaraja who tried to flee the police fell and got injured. He was admitted to Srirangam government hospital, sources said.

Police said he was working at a hotel in Erode and had come at his relative’s house in Tiruchy on August 17. At that time, he got acquainted with the girl near relative’s house, bought her some snacks and later raped her, they added.