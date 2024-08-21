Appointment orders given to new recruits in Tamil Nadu; govt buildings inaugurated

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to newly recruited staff across various departments on Tuesday. Commencing the distribution of appointment orders to the newly recruited candidates, Stalin personally handed over job orders to 10 selected candidates of the HR & CE department.

At least 172 individuals were selected for various posts in the department. An official statement mentioned that 693 appointments have been made in the department over the past three year.

Similarly, the Medical Services Recruitment Board selected 1,474 candidates for Health and Family Welfare Department. This includes 946 pharmacists, 523 assistants, and five vocational counsellors.

In a separate event, he inaugurated buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 55. 43 lakh for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (AH&VS) and Rs 112.27 crore under the Fisheries department through video conferencing. He also inaugurated a farmers’ training centre built at a cost of Rs 12.82 crore at the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University complex.

In Krishnagiri district, a multi-purpose veterinary hospital was constructed in Hosur at a cost of Rs 3.05 crore. In Ramanathapuram district, a veterinary disease diagnostic division building and a veterinary dispensary were constructed in Neeravi at a cost of Rs 2.17 crore, the statement added.