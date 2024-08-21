Indo-Sri Lanka ferry to operate only thrice a week due to poor patronage

NAGAPATTINAM: The international passenger ferry between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, which resumed last Friday, would be operated only three days a week until September 15, announced the operator on Tuesday.

While an uninterrupted daily service, save for weather exigencies, was promised, poor patronage has led the operator to restrict the ferry operations into a tri-weekly.

The passenger service between the two countries, which resumed in October 2023 after a four-decade gap only to be suspended weeks later, was relaunched through the ferry ‘Sivagangai’ operated by IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited on August 16.

On Monday, the scheduled voyage between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai and the return trip were cancelled owing to “few bookings” in the 150-seater ferry.

Due to this, ‘Sivagangai’ remained anchored at Nagapattinam Port throughout the day and passengers were given the option of moving their travel date to the next day.

While the ferry was operated in both routes on Tuesday, the operator the same day announced that the service would be made available only three days a week.

"Our service is reduced to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until September 15 to build up customer bookings," said Niranjan Nanthagopan, the managing director.