Kin schemed against woman, says Madras HC, grants her custody of daughter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered custody of a minor child back to her mother and quashed the criminal proceedings moved against her. The police had booked her for abetting sexual harassment of the child by her husband, based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s sister and mother who had wanted to take the child away from her.

The orders were passed by a division bench of justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan recently while allowing the habeas corpus petition (HCP) by the five-and-a-half-year-old child’s mother, who is employed in a bank in Chennai.

After getting the job in Chennai, the woman left her child with her mother in Mannargudi in 2023. Her mother and an elder sister, a divorcee with no children, brought the child to Chennai on November 30, 2023, and met up at a hotel.

However, to her dismay her husband was arrested the next day by the police, based on a complaint lodged by her sister and mother that he had sexually harassed the child. Subsequently, he was imprisoned. When her complaint lodged to the concerned deputy commissioner was not acted upon, she filed the habeas corpus petition.

After initial hearing, the bench ordered handing over of the child to the mother temporarily after she had expressed her willingness to be under the mother’s care.

However, police filed a final report in a city court by altering sections of the FIR to array her as an accused by charging her of abetting the crime under the Pocso Act.