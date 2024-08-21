Madras HC bins plea on mall safety after corrective action taken

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition seeking to ensure safety at a mall after the mall authorities complied with the suggestions made by the fire and rescue service department.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri was hearing a petition filed by R Major Kumar, seeking that public safety be ensured at a mall in Madurai city. According to the petitioner, a fire accident occurred at the mall in December 2023, and no steps were taken to ensure the safety of people. There was no stability/fitness certificate, and programmes were conducted at the mall without any safety measures.

The court had directed officials to inspect the mall and had restrained the mall authorities from conducting any programmes until further orders. Pursuant to the interim order, the fire and rescue service department conducted a safety audit of the building and made certain suggestions.

Another report was filed by the district fire officer in January 2024 stating that all suggestions had been followed, and the building complied with the National Fire and Safety Rescue Rules, 2016.

In view of the said report, the court found no reason to issue a mandamus as sought by the petitioner at this juncture as the petition’s purpose has been achieved. Therefore, the interim order is vacated, the court said.