Obstetrician-gynaecologist posted in Alangulam GH after patients' demands

TENKASI: Acting on the demands of patients and activists, Joint Director of Health Services recently posted an obstetrician-cum-gynaecologist at the Alangulam Government Hospital (GH). The move, which is aimed to benefit hundreds of pregnant women in and around the town, comes days after a police constable alleged that his pregnant wife was not properly treated by a doctor at the hospital and referred to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital in the eleventh hour.

Irked over this, the constable had also hung a flex banner in front of the Alangulam GH asking pregnant women not to visit the hospital. Though the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association condemned the officer's action, many activists and patients started demanding to post a obstetrician-cum-gynaecologist at the GH.7

Accordingly, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Premalatha posted an obstetrician-cum-gynaecologist at the hospital, who performed three deliveries on Saturday alone, said health officials. However, it may be noted that a doctor's post at the GH is yet to be filled by the department.

Speaking to TNIE, a doctor said that the Alangulam GH performed 120 major surgeries from April 2023 to June 2024. "The surgeries performed included hernioplasty, appendicectomy, hydrocoele, circumcision and amputation. The doctors here performed 62 ENT-related surgeries including tonsillectomy, septoplasty and sinus surgeries," he added.