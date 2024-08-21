Traders request corpn to complete works at Periyar bus stand complex

MADURAI: Urging the city corporation to take measures towards opening a complex at Periyar bus stand, the traders union submitted a petition with the city corporation commissioner during the zonal grievances meeting held at zone 3 on Tuesday. Submitting the petition, A Karupandi, traders association leader alleged that the construction of the complex, which was proposed to be completed within 18 months, is yet to be opened even after the passing of five years.

"In 2019, we (traders) vacated our shops in the complex near Periyar bus stand for the construction of a new Periyar complex. Though the project was proposed to be completed within 18 months period, works are under way even now, leaving over 400 traders to face hardships and opt for other jobs. Hence, we request the corporation to complete the works immediately and allot shops for the traders. We have also requested for permission to check out the shops constructed in the new facility," Karupandi said.

Responding to the grievance, city corporation commissioner Dinesh Kumar said, at present, electricity works are being carried out in the complex. "Once the works are completed, the facility will be inaugurated and spaces will be allotted to the traders," he said, and added that the traders will be allowed to check out the newly-constructed facility.

Meanwhile, several residents of Durai Samy Nagar urged the corporation to address the prolonging UGD and damaged road issues in the region. They added that damaged roads are giving a hard time for the locals especially during rainfall.

Considering the ongoing rain issues, city corporation Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth along with corporation commissioner inspected the damaged roads near Townhall road, one of the busiest venues in the city, and the development works near Meenakshi temple. The mayor urged the officials to take action towards addressing the road damage and prevent water logging issues.