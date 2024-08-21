Vijay welcome to join our alliance, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Tuesday said he did nothing wrong by paying respects to former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

“There is nothing wrong in paying respects to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. It is wrong to fall on one’s feet. I feel honoured to have paid respect to M Karunanidhi. But DMK and BJP have policy differences. The BJP is the only political party opposing the DMK in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai told media in Palladam while responding to a question about remarks by AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar.

Further, he said, “AIADMK general secretary Edappai K Palaniswami has said I am the middleman between the Governor and the Chief Minister. He has used foul words. His speech was not like that of a mature politician.”

The BJP leaders also ruled out any alliance with the two Dravidian parties. “The BJP will not join an alliance with either AIADMK or DMK. But if actor Vijay comes to our alliance we will welcome him,” he stated.

Also, he appealed to state government to take steps to implement the Anaimalayar-Nallar project. “I thank the Tamil Nadu Government for commissioning the Athikadavu-Avinashi project. The second phase should be launched soon to connect water bodies that have been left out. Similarly, the Anaimalayar-Nallar and the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha projects are long-time demands. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to implement those projects,” he said. Earlier, Annamalai paid homage at the memorial of farmer leader NS Palaniswami.