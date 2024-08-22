Couple who ran illegal quarry arrested after blast killed workers in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of two people who died in a blast in an illegal stone quarry at Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were R Senthilkumar (50) of Ayalur in Gobichettipalayam and A Ajith (25) of Samraj Nagar in Karnataka.

Police had arrested three persons including the quarry owner.

The quarry is run by K Loganathan (70) and his wife Easwari (60) of Punjai Duraiyampalayam in Bangalapudur. The licence in the name of Easwari had expired in April 2015, but the couple did not renew it.

On Tuesday evening, Senthilkumar and Ajith were blasting rocks when an explosion killed both on the spot. Bangalapudur police have registered a case.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex-gratia of `3 lakh each to families of the victims and also issued a statement condoling the deaths.

Meanwhile, Ajith's father M Arumugam filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police G Jawahar demanding action action against the quarry owners and officials who were complicit in the operation of the illegal quarry. Later in the day, the SP told TNIE that Easwari, Loganathan and quarry manager Selvam were arrested.

Further investigation is underway.