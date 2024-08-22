ED case: Court told to go ahead with witness examinations

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court comprising justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam on Wednesday directed the principal sessions and special court for PMLA cases to go ahead with the examination of witnesses in the money-laundering case registered by ED against former minister V Senthil Balaji.

When a petition filed by Balaji, challenging the dismissal of his petition seeking to discharge him from the money-laundering case by the trial court, came up for hearing, additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, representing the ED, submitted that the examination of witnesses has commenced in the special court and the first prosecution witness has already been examined.

Subsequently, the bench directed the special court to proceed further, and adjourned the hearing to August 28 after the counsel for Balaji sought time to make certain submissions.

The former minister was arrested by ED on June 14, 2023.