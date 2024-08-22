Tangedco workers postpone protest

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has restrained the gangmen employed with Tangedco from going on an indefinite strike from Thursday. “There shall be an order of injunction restraining the second respondent (gangmen union) from resorting to illegal strike/sit-in strike pursuant to the strike notice issued on July 29, pending conciliation before the first respondent (deputy commissioner of labour), until further orders,” said Justice N Senthilkumar in the order passed on Wednesday after hearing an urgent petition moved by Tangedco.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Gangmen Union had called for the indefinite strike from August 22 pressing for their charter of demands including regularisation of casual workers.

Tangedco informed the court that conciliation proceedings were held on two days and the union had participated in the proceedings. Meanwhile, the union informed the first bench of Acting CJ D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji that it has postponed the indefinite strike.

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by R Purushothaman of Ponneri in Tiruvallur. The judge ordered notice to the respondents, including the union, and directed them to file a reply in three weeks. The court noted that if the strike is allowed, it will hamper the administration and there is a likelihood of disruption of electricity across the state.