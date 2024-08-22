Three months after child's kidnap, accused arrested in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Three months after a 7-year-old was kidnapped, the Kanniyakumari police arrested a 22-year-old. Police sources said that in May, the girl’s aunt, a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, was selling ornaments to tourists in Kanniyakumari and the child was with her. When the duo was near the coastal area, the child went missing. After she was unable to trace the child, the woman filed a complaint with the Kanniyakumari police.

The police registered a missing person’s case and started searching. While combing through CCTV footage, they saw the accused talking to her. The next day, the child was found roaming in Neyyattinkara of Kerala, and the Kerala police rescued her and handed her over to the Kanniyakumari police.

The Kanniyakumari police identified the youth David Johnson (22) from Nagercoil and arrested him on Monday. An investigation revealed that the youth was mentally unstable, and did not have any motive for the kidnap. Earlier, it was reported that the man lured the child, took her to Kerala and abandoned her near a temple.