Three-year-old boy dies as tree falls on him at Valparai

COIMBATORE: A three-year-old boy died and his father sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on them at Sheikalmudi in Valparai Hill in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The deceased was Mukilan, son of Muthukumar (40) and his wife Shanthi (34) who work in a tea estate at Sheikalmudi Estate in Valparai. On Wednesday, around 8.30 am, Muthukumar took Mukilan to the anganwadi at Sheikalmudi.

A young tree broke and fell on them while they were going through an estate amid rain and wind. Mukilan died on the spot. Muthukumar was rushed to the Valaparai Hospital with serious injuries. Sheikalmudi Police registered a case and further investigation is on.

The couple has a daughter Subasri (7). Meanwhile, transportation was hit on Wednesday due to heavy rain and treefalls on the road between Valparai and Athirappilly in Kerala. Police said no vehicle passed on this stretch for more than four hours on Wednesday morning.