Beema Nagar market: Residents demand Tiruchy corpn to resolve road, parking woes first

TIRUCHY: The vacant space under Beema Nagar bridge in the city used to be a spot for dumping debris and other wastes until the corporation took up the issue in March and decided to convert the space into a market. Work on the same has been mostly completed and authorities plan to set up stalls soon.

Residents, however, want immediate attention attached to “pressing” issues like road conditions beside the bridge and unregulated parking.

“The roads have been severely damaged by underground drainage (UGD) works. Therefore, the corporation must finish blacktopping the roads on either side of the bridge before opening the market as it would otherwise lead to traffic congestion, in turn causing inconvenience to over 5,000 residents,” said Muthuvel K, a resident.

“Many vehicles are often parked under the bridge but they are not that of local residents. When they open the market, this is bound to increase and therefore, the corporation must take steps to avoid unregulated parking in the area,” said Abdul Kadar, another resident. Ka Mubarak, another resident, said, “If they open the market here, vehicles would have to use congested roads beside the bridge.

This would also affect the free movement of emergency vehicles. Therefore, we would prefer having an urban primary health centre or library under the bridge.” When enquired, a senior corporation official said, “Efforts will be taken to blacktop the damaged roads, and we will take up the matter of unauthorised parking with the police.”