CM Stalin opens 24x7 multi-hazard warning centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: A round-the-clock multi-hazard early warning centre established in Chepauk at a cost of Rs 5.12 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. This centre is an upgraded version of the State Emergency Operations Centre.

A release said the centre has a control room which has a video conference facility to interact with district collectors during disasters, a 70-seat conference hall, a call centre to attend phone calls from the public through toll-free numbers 1070 and 112 to lodge their grievances, multi-hazard early warning technical centre to issue warnings to the public and various departments, an inter-departmental coordination centre wherein officials from 48 departments can coordinate rescue and relief activities, etc. Uninterrupted power and internet connections have been provided to the centre.

The release said the government has been paying special attention to disaster-related works such as ensuring prompt dissemination of flood and flood warning information to all stakeholders including farmers and fishermen, strengthening weather monitoring systems to provide early weather warnings and implementing flood mitigation programmes.

To strengthen the infrastructure for issuing disaster warnings to the public in advance, the government has been working on establishing 1,400 automatic rain gauges, 100 automatic weather stations, and two weather radars in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud. Besides, the government has created a multi-hazard decision support system. The multi-hazard early warning centre in Chepauk has been established on 10,000 sqft.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also released a coffee table book titled “Future is Here - Khelo India Youth Games 2023” published by the Tamil Nadu State Sports Development Authority.

The book gives details of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 conducted by the Tamil Nadu government between January 19 and January 31, 2024. Stalin also presented appointment orders to 158 people who have been recruited as assistant horticulture officers.