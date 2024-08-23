Ensure safety of TNEB workers, PMK urges Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss has called on the government to take immediate action to protect the safety of electricity department workers, following reports of the death of 70 workers last year.

He said, "It is shocking that seven workers have died in the past 20 days. Safety measures are not being provided and there are over 50,000 vacancies that need to be filled."

Ramadoss claimed that reservation has not been applied for 32,209 posts. He demanded the state to release a white paper in this regard and accused the chief minister of committing social injustice.

On the caste-based census, Ramadoss alleged the chief minister has not conducted the census to satisfy the interest of certain people. "There are reports that the centre is planning to conduct the 2021 census next month. I hope it will take a decision that benefits social justice," he said.

On the UPSC lateral entry row, he said, "CM Stalin called it a victory for social justice. However, in Tamil Nadu, huge salaries are provided to the heads of government Fact Check Units, such as Karthikeyan, and advisers are appointed with a salary of Rs 1 lakh."

The PMK leader also raised concerns about the transparency of the TNPSC examinations. "The High Court has expressed concern over the release of answer keys for the first division examinations. The court has also asked the government for an explanation. Even the UPSC releases examination results after 15 days, but the TNPSC released it immediately."

Citing that the Teachers' Eligibility Test was last conducted in October 2022, he urged the government to immediately conduct the test, because of which individuals who had completed the training could not apply for positions in private schools. Further, he demanded the closure of liquor outlets, citing court rulings that resolutions passed in gram sabha meetings must be respected.

Additionally, Ramadoss called for the accused in the Krishnagiri Pocso case to be punished under strict sections of the law and expressed gratitude for the announcement regarding the establishment of a Tamil Chair in the name of Thiruvalluvar at the University of Malaya in Malaysia.