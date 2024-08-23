JIPMER acting director takes part in doctors' protest

PUDUCHERRY: In a powerful display of solidarity, JIPMER acting director Dr Gautam Roy joined the strike on Thursday along with the members of the JIPMER Faculty Association (JFA) and resident doctors to support the nationwide strike demanding justice for the Kolkata murder victim and safety reforms at hospitals.

Gautam added his palm impression, alongside those of residents and students, to the artwork "Abhaya," symbolising collective strength and fearlessness. After the recent Supreme Court order addressing the issue of safety and security for healthcare workers, the protesters gathered in front of the Screening OPD on Thursday morning with renewed vigour and anticipation.

The event featured a series of speeches from resident doctors and students, who discussed the potential outcomes of the Supreme Court order. Despite differing opinions on the further steps for the indefinite strike, there was a shared belief in the justice system and a commitment to abide by its rulings.

In recognition of their efforts, the Department of Transfusion Medicine awarded the Junior Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) a memento and certificate for organising one of the largest blood donation camps in JIPMER's history. Faculty members delivered speeches highlighting the importance of blood donation and commended the residents.

The day ended in a tribute to Abhaya -- a beloved colleague who had tragically lost her life in an act of brutal injustice. In her memory, all the participants came together to paint a huge canvas adorned with their palm impressions.