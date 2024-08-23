Parents say wards caned by police, threatened at gunpoint in school

SIVAGANGA: Parents of a few Class 11 students have alleged that their wards were threatened at gunpoint and beaten up by policemen inside the government-aided higher secondary school in Manamadurai.

A day after the allegations surfaced, a press statement from the office of the Superintendent of Police on Thursday refuted the charges and said personnel from the Manamadurai town police had only warned the students against involving in clashes.

Speaking to TNIE, V Babu said, “When my son returned from school on Wednesday evening, there was swelling all over his body. He told me that upon instruction of the school authorities, police personnel entered the premises and beat him up along with a few of his friends.

The police also placed a gun on the head of his friends and threatened them.” The parents also raised the allegation through social media. A source said the school had called the police after the boys whistled and ran across the premises.

One of the students told TNIE that a policeman kept a gun over his head and threatened him. “We didn’t commit any mistake, but wrongly believing that my friends and I were behind some ruckus in the school, the teachers told the police to deal with us,” he added.

Babu, however, felt that the teachers were taking revenge for something that happened during the admissions this year. “The school denied admission to a few boys to Class 11 this year.