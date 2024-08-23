Plans on to hold convocations of 10 TN universities by October: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Thursday said it has been proposed to conduct convocation of 10 state universities by October 31, to ensure that students receive their degree certificates promptly without delay. The statement comes in the backdrop of convocations getting delayed due to the absence of vice-chancellors.

The release highlighted that Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi has been insisting that all convocations should be held on time. It noted that between April 2023 and July 2024, convocations were conducted for 18 of the 20 state universities. In the universities, where V-C post is lying vacant, the convenor of the vice-chancellor convenor committee has been advised to initiate the process for holding the convocation.

Five state universities are without V-C at the moment. For instance, University of Madras, where the V-C post has been lying vacant for the last one year, is yet to conduct the convocation.

According to varsity officials, as per the university statutes, the V-C alone has the right to call for convocation and as the post is lying vacant they are unable to conduct it. “Since the governor has made the statement, the convenor committee will take some decision soon,” said a faculty member.

The release further said the governor has also directed V-Cs to provide guidance, motivation, and mentorship to research scholars and postgraduate students for taking up NET/JRF.

“V-Cs have been instructed to support researchers in increasing the filing of patent applications, particularly in STEM fields. They have been asked to collaborate with central and private universities,” said the statement.