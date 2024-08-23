Second Pocso case filed against ex-Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre

KRISHNAGIRI: A second Pocso Act case has been registered against former NTK cadre A Sivaraman based on a complaint by the parents of a 14-year-old girl. Krishnagiri All Women Police booked him under sections 3 (a), 4(2), 5 (p) and (6) of the Act.

According to sources, in the first week of January, Sivaraman allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl of a private school near Krishnagiri. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint after news about the assault at the fake NCC camp involving Sivaraman broke out. Police are conducting inquiries with the girl, sources said.

On Wednesday, crime branch police booked Sivaraman in a Rs 36 lakh land fraud case.

Police said Sivaraman had attempted to die by suicide last month allegedly following a domestic quarrel, He was admitted in hospital. Two days before his arrest in the Bargur case on Monday, he tried to end his life.

He told the police about it when they admitted him in Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital after he fractured his leg while ‘trying to escape’. On Wednesday he was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.