Three cops abduct man involved in escort services in Tamil Nadu, arrested

COIMBATORE: Three policemen serving in Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts, and three accomplices, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man, who was involved in escort services

The arrested were identified as Lakshmanan (32) a grade I constable, who was recently transferred to Sholurmattam from Tiruppur following graft charge, Somasundaram (33) and Gopal Raj (33) constables in Palladam and Uthukuli Police stations who were transferred to Armed Reserve Police unit of Tiruppur District (Rural).

Their accomplices Jayaram (22), Harish (25) and Arunkumar (24) were also arrested. Police said a couple living at Kovilvazhi on Dharapuram road was allegedly involved in escort services. The three police personnel who knew about it sent their associates to the house posing as customers on Wednesday night. Later, the policemen came in uniform under the pretext of conducting a raid. They took away the man (35) and the customers in a car for inquiry.

As there was no response from the man for several hours, the wife along with her child went to Nallur police station, and came to know that he had been kidnapped. Working on her complaint, police formed two special teams and examined the victim’s mobile tower location. They traced his whereabouts at a private lodge at Perumanallur, outskirts of Tiruppur city on Thursday morning and rescued him. The three policemen and their associates were arrested.

Sources added that three men from Erode district who were involved in escort services were also kidnapped by the gang and demanded `1 lakh from each.