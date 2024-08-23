Three of a family killed as bike collides with school bus in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Three persons of a family were killed after their bike, travelling in the wrong direction, collided with a private school bus in Natham of Dindigul on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, K Murugan (40), a native of Semangalam of Usilampatti in Madurai, was on the way to attend a relative’s function with his wife Panju (35) and son Sridhar (6) on the bike.

While they were travelling on the Natham-Madurai highway, Murugan decided to drive in the opposite direction, to reach Natham, near the Pudukottai Mudakku junction. As the bushes on the median obstructed his view, he could not see the private school bus. The driver of the bus, belonging to a private school in Alagarkoil, also did not notice the bike.

After the head-on collision, all three victims were thrown off their vehicle and crushed to death. The bodies were taken to the Natham government hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered at the Natham police station, and an investigation is under way with the bus driver Thanraj (57).