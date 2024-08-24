23 students in hospital after explosion in Ariyalur school lab

ARIYALUR: A total of 23 students of the government high school at Thelur in the district were hospitalised after inhaling smoke from an explosion that occurred in the computer lab on campus on Friday.

The suspected electrical leakage led to the explosion of a computer and a printer in the high-tech computer lab on Friday afternoon. Noticing the smoke, a group of students entered inside.

Inhaling the fumes, which also quickly spread to nearby classrooms, several students suffered suffocation and vomiting while some others fainted. Soon, the teachers with help from villagers admitted 23 of the students to the Ariyalur GH.

The personnel at Ariyalur fire and rescue station headed to the school and controlled the smoke. Meanwhile, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Collector P Rathinasamy visited the affected students at the hospital and enquired about their health. The condition of the students is said to be stable.