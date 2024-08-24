After two rounds of counselling in TN, over 1 lakh engineering seats still vacant

CHENNAI: Following the completion of the second round of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, as many as 110 colleges of the total 443 were able to fill seats only in the single digits. With 30 other colleges filling no seats, academicians have expressed concern over the state of affairs, mentioning that with only a handful of students (or none) enrolled, it will be difficult for these institutions to deliver quality education.

At the end of two rounds of counselling — 17,679 seats filled in the first — only 61,082 (37.6%) seats have been filled of the total 1,62,392. The remaining 1,01,310 seats will be available for the third round which will be attended by over 93,000 students. Notably, previous trends did suggest that about 55,000-60,000 seats will remain vacant this academic year.

“Last year too, Anna University had to close down some colleges due to poor enrolment. The university needs to look into the problem as to why these colleges are facing problems in attracting students and should recommend solutions to improve the situation,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, a career consultant.