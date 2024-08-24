AIADMK, BJP suspect foul play in death of Krishnagiri Pocso accused

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday raised suspicions over the deaths of A Sivaraman – prime suspect in the sexual assault of a girl at a fake NCC camp – and his father Ashokumar. Meanwhile, NTK leader Seeman claimed Sivaraman, who was a former NTK functionary, died by suicide out of guilt due to his involvement in the crime. He also said it was indeed NTK functionaries who had handed over Sivaraman to the police.

Palaniswami called the deaths suspicious and said the public was wondering if the duo was killed, fearing they might reveal names of important persons. “Sivaraman could have answered vital questions: for how many years fake NCC camps were taking place and whether such camps were held in other districts. Also, why has no action been taken against school management?” he said.

Annamalai said there are reports that Sivaraman consumed rat poison twice. “But till Thursday evening, he was stable according to medical reports. This seems mysterious. He was admitted to hospital for a leg fracture on August 19. Was it not identified that the person who was treated at the hospital on August 19 with a broken leg had other health issues for five days?” he asked.