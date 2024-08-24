Penn Nalam hospital celebrates 15 years of service in prevention of cancer

CHENNAI: Penn Nalam Hospital flagged off an advanced mobile screening bus equipped with facilities for digital scanning and testing for women on the occasion of its 15th anniversary in the service of cancer prevention and treatment, on Friday.

The bus is equipped with a 2D mammography machine for breast screening as well as a facility for PAP smear and Human Papillomavirus screening for prevention of cervical cancer. The bus was flagged off by Divya Abhishek, chairperson, Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

The bus will travel across Tamil Nadu, said Radhika Santhanakrishnan, founder of Penn Nalam and Aan Nalam and managing trustee of Sri Dhanvantri Trust. Dr Meera Raghavan, obstetrician and urogynaecologist, during a panel meet on ‘40 plus Healthy ageing,’ said women should do pap smear, mammogram tests for early diagnosis of cervical and breast cancers.