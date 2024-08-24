Tiruchy locality's garbage menace tackled with discarded toilets

TIRUCHY: Commuters on Collectorate Road in the city can't help but do a double-take when they spot three toilets adorned with ornamental plants lining the street. The quirky yet effective beautification effort by the city corporation has not only added a unique charm to the area but also put an end to illegal dumping at the vacant plot, besides the road.

About two months ago, the corporation decided to repurpose discarded toilets as planters. The beautified spot, which also has graffiti, has seen a significant decrease in garbage dumping, with many attributing it to the fear of being caught in the act.

"At first glance, people are puzzled as to why are there toilets on the roadside. But once they realise it is a creative initiative to prevent littering and promote recycling, they are pleasantly surprised. Some even stop to take pictures," said Prasanna, a resident.

"People fear that they will be photographed while disposing off the garbage. I appreciate the corporation for coming up with such an innovative idea to stop littering," said Anjali L, another resident. Encouraged by the success of the initiative, the corporation is trying to come up more such ideas.

"We are regularly conduction beautification drives, using discarded materials, at frequent dumping sites. Our goal is to turn these sites into green spaces that convey the importance of recycling," a senior official said.