Farmers association seek action against encroachment on Chunnambar river

PUDUCHERRY: Concerns are growing over the encroachment of the Chunnambar river and its banks, with allegations that real estate businesses are illegally occupying government poramboke land. Former Congress MLA and Government Whip R K R Anantharaman, as well as V Chandrasekhar, President of the Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, a farmers’ association, has called for an urgent action to remove these encroachments and hold the violators accountable.

Approximately four acres of government poramboke land on the banks of the Chunnambar river in Poornankuppam Revenue Village of Ariyankuppam have reportedly been encroached upon. Anantharaman, who staged a protest in front of the Ariyankuppam Commune Panchayat office on Friday, stated, “Structures and access roads have been built, encroaching on this land. Rocks have been dumped into the Chunambar river to fill an area of about 100 square metres, extending the encroached land by a hotelier.”

Additionally, a resort and access road have been constructed without adhering to CRZ norms, claimed Chandrasekhar in his petition to the Lt Governor K K Kalaishnathan on August 9. The land falls under the CRZ map PY-05 of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Management plan approved by the Ministry of Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.