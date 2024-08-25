Kallar schools merger: AIADMK stages stir, says govt statement nothing but empty promises

MADURAI: Claiming that the state government going back on its decision to merge Kallar Reclamation Schools with the State Education department is nothing but false promises, AIADMK members staged a hunger strike at Chekkarurani in the district on Saturday morning.

Taking part in the protest, former minister RB UdhayaKumar said, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took the decision to go ahead with the hunger strike after consulting with many leaders of the party and the members of the Kallar community.

"Yesterday, the state government issued the statement regarding the no-merger after getting intelligence inputs on the potential of the protest. But these are just hollow promises. They (state government) are trying to erase the history, by way of administrative reforms. One must note that the pass percentage of the students of Kallar Reclamation schools is more than that of the private schools during the former AIADMK regime."

Several AIADMK leaders, including former ministers - Sellur K Raju, RB UdhayaKumar, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Natham R Viswanathan and former Madurai Mayor V V Rajan Chellappa took part in the protest.

Besides, 20 persons belonging to the Kallar community were arrested for protesting and raising slogans against the state government.

Meanwhile, a group of members from DNC commnunity in Checkarurani village raised slogans against AIADMK, claiming it was during its regime that 10.5% internal reservation was given to Vanniyar community. They maintained that the AIADMK government should also be blamed for the mess.