Promotion: Madras HC serves ultimatum to revenue officials to fall in line

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has served an ultimatum to the revenue secretary, the commissioner of revenue administration and the Krishnagiri, Chenglapattu and Kancheepuram collectors for not complying with its order directing the promotion of directly recruited assistants (DRAs) based on merit and mark-based seniority.

Hearing a contempt of court petition filed by the DRAs, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, in his order, said, “The respondents are directed to comply with the order passed by this court, failing which, all are directed to appear before the court on August 28.” The DRAs filed the petition seeking action against the respondent officials for wilful disobedience of the order passed by Justice Ilanthiriayan on March 27, 2024.

In his earlier order, the judge directed the officials to restore the petitioners’ seniority in accordance with merit/mark-based seniority list issued by the TNPSC and adhering to service rules with all other service and attendant benefits within a period of four weeks.

The DRAs alleged that the respondents have not taken any steps for implementing the court order indicating a contempt of court.

According to the DRAs, TNPSC recruited them directly and they must be promoted to the post of deputy tahsildar and tahsildar on the basis of merit and mark-based seniority set by the TNPSC as per the orders of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court for the 2018 panel year.

They alleged that the officials had ignored the high court’s orders and promoted ineligible persons.