Special trains between Mysuru and Sengottai on Sept 4, 7

MADURAI: In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Western Railway has announced special trains between Mysuru and Sengottai in September. As per the announcement, the Mysuru - Sengottai Express Special (06241) will depart from Mysuru at 9.20 pm on September 4 and 7, and arrive at Sengottai at 4.50 pm the next day. Whereas, the Sengottai - Mysuru Express Special (06242) will leave Sengottai at 7.45 pm on September 5 and 8, and reach Mysuru at 2.20 pm the next day.

Both the specials will be operated via KSR Bengaluru, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Karaikkudi, Mananamadurai, Aruppukkottai, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam and Tenkasi. The composition includes two AC 2 tier, two AC 3 tier, six Sleeper class, six general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The services will have stoppages at Yeliyur, Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Arappukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamaba kovil Shandy, Kadayannallur and Tenkasi.