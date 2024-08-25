Two persons killed at cracker unit explosion in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: According to a source, residents in Avichipatti in Natham taluk, heard a deafening sound from cracker unit on the early morning. They informed local police station and a team of police personnel arrived to the facilities, they found two persons dead inside the facilities with massive injuries on the head, neck and arm.

The victims were moved to the Dindigul Government hospital for post mortem and a case was registered in Natham Police station. The owner of the unit - K Selvam (54) is currently absconding from the spot. Besides the identity of the victims is yet to found. A team of police was formed to trace the owner.