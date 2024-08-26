Tamil Nadu

One killed, nine injured in 10-vehicle pileup in Tamil Nadu's Berandapalli

Six cars, three lorries, and one Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus were damaged in the accident.
KRISHNAGIRI: One person died and nine others suffered injuries in a 10-vehicle pileup near Berandapalli along the Hosur-Krishnagiri road on Sunday evening. One of the injured is in a critical condition.

According to sources, a granite lorry from Hyderabad was on its way to Krishnagiri near the Sanamavu reserve forest area around 3.30 pm on Sunday when lorry driver K Karthik (31) of Salem suddenly applied the brake, leading to multiple vehicles trailing the lorry crashing against one another.

Six cars, three lorries, and one Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus were damaged in the accident.

According to sources, the lorry driver slammed the brakes to avoid dashing against a car going in the front after the car suddenly slowed down.

D Ravi (55) of Krishnagiri, driver of a car who was initially referred to the Shoolagiri Upgraded Primary Health Centre, was later rushed to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital where he died without responding to treatment.

injured taken to GH; Driver held by HUDCO

S Velvizhi (65) of Krishnagiri and her son Bhoopesh Kumar (37), a private school manager near Gurubarapalli, who were seriously injured, were initially taken to the Hosur government hospital.

Velvizhi was then referred to a private hospital in Hosur and then to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Five persons were treated as outpatients at a private medical college and hospital. HUDCO police have secured lorry driver K Karthick and further probe is on.

