‘Friends’ Duraimurugan,Rajinikanth call truce over ‘old student’ remark

VELLORE: Both actor Rajinikanth and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugun played down their verbal spat referring each other as old friends on Monday.

Playing down the remark made by the minister, Rajinikanth said, “Duraimurugan is a longtime friend. I hold him in high regard.”

Later, during an event held at VIT, Duraimurugan said, “Our banter should not be mistaken for hostility. We will always remain good friends.”

The war of words between the duo ensued at the Kalaignar century function in Chennai on Sunday when Rajinikanth remarked that the DMK has many ‘senior students’ refusing to leave the classroom even after securing top ranks and they were tough to handle.

“There’s Mr. Duraimurugan, who could even challenge Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] himself,” Rajinikanth said.

Responding to a journalist in Vellore about the actor’s statement on Sunday, Duraimurugan, known for his wit, had retorted, “Just as aging actors with falling teeth and grey beard continue to hog the limelight, denying opportunities to young actors, we too remain.”