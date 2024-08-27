Only 52 per cent families benefit from LPG subsidy scheme in Puducherry

Unlike the rice subsidy, which utilises Aadhaar-linked ration cards, the LPG subsidy relies on monthly detailed consumer data from gas agencies, an official told TNIE. This requirement of data each month complicates the process. The subsidy can only be disbursed when the gas agencies provide the consumer data.



Infact the registration gets materialised only when the gas agencies provide consumer data and it is available in the DCS's database; otherwise the data entered by the consumer for registration is not accepted by the app..



Issues have also raised from inconsistencies in the data sent by gas agencies, resulting in some families missing out on the subsidy. Often, consumers do not check if the subsidy has been credited after an LPG refill, leading to unnoticed errors. Unless a formal complaint is lodged with the DCS, it is not rectified.



Additionally, some ration card holders registered in Puducherry no longer reside in the UT and, therefore, do not avail of LPG cylinders in Puducherry.



With these challenges in mind, the Puducherry administration may need to ramp up awareness campaigns and streamline registration processes to ensure more eligible families benefit from the Chief Minister’s LPG subsidy scheme. Addressing the issues with consumer data from gas agencies and increasing user awareness about checking subsidy credits could also play a crucial role in improving the scheme's efficacy.