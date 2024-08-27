Tamil Nadu: Seeman bats for Duraimurugan as CM in-charge

TIRUCHY: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Monday urged the DMK leadership to appoint senior minister Duraimurugan as the chief minister in-charge for the period of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s visit to the US.

Addressing mediapersons ahead of an NTK district functionaries’ meeting, he said that Duraimurugan had been faithfully serving the DMK since the time of former chief minister C N Annadurai and so he deserves to lead the state in Stalin’s absence.

On the recent controversy between him and Tiruchy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar, Seeman said, “If the SP has studied to enter IPS, he should do that job. If he wants to work for DMK, then he should resign and join the DMK IT wing.”

He had earlier claimed that the SP was behind the leak of phone conversations following the recent arrest of NTK functionary ‘Saattai’ Durai Murugan. The functionary was arrested for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against Stalin.