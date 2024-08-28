Annamalai is an attention-seeker: AIADMK leader

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai is an attention seeker, and he can’t digest when he is not in the limelight. That is why he is speaking against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said AIADMK IT Wing Head Singai Ramachandran on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Ramachandran, who lost in the recently held Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore, said it is not the first time that Annamalai is speaking against senior leaders.

“Earlier, he (Annamalai) had spoken against former chief ministers CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa, and now he has turned against EPS. No one in Tamil Nadu can do politics without mentioning the names of Anna, MGR and Amma since they have implemented various welfare schemes for the downtrodden people,” he said.

“Annamalai is unable to control his mouth, and is blabbering and posing questions against the reporters even during press meet. This is the truth, and even their party functionary has the same opinion. The real politics in Tamil Nadu is giving respect to seniors and women. If Annamalai’s father is in politics, will he be able to accept if we speak disrespectfully to him,” asked Ramachandran.

“Only in Coimbatore, we refrained from burning Annamalai in effigy. The reason is that we are not even respecting Annamalai as a person. Before the AIADMK-BJP break-up, Annamalai had sought help from party senior leaders like MR Vijayabaskar to party support in Aravakurichi in 2021 election,” he said. Ramachandran has also took a dig at Annamalai’s London visit. “He will be visiting London to invest the money he looted, and not for studies. If he files a complaint against me for this statement, I am ready to face legally,” Ramachandran said.

He has also challenged Annamalai whether he could retain the BJP workers in the party itself, adding no one with AIADMK will be moving to BJP and other parties. Ramachandran also challenged Annamalai for a one-on-one debate. “I have been challenging him since the parliamentary election campaign. However, he is refusing. I know he is a coward,” Ramachandran added.