Bengaluru-Hosur MRTS feasibility report in advanced stage

KRISHNAGIRI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is in the advanced stage of completing a Detailed Feasibility Study Report (DFR) for the extension of the MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) line from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to Hosur in Tamil Nadu via Attibele.

According to a release from the Krishnagiri district administration, M A Siddique, CMRL managing director met M Maheshwar Rao, managing director, of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at the BMRCL headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

They discussed the project and its feasibility of implementing the MRTS line, which will cover a length of 23 kilometres including approximately 11 kilometres in Tamil Nadu and 12 kilometres in Karnataka with 12 metro stations and a depot planned along the route.

The CMRL team travelled to Hosur and had discussions with Collector K M Sarayu, Hosur Corporation Commissioner H S Srikanth, and Hosur sub-collector R A Priyanga and others participated.