CM Stalin hints at cabinet reshuffle, says change is the only constant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday indicated a possible Cabinet reshuffle after returning from the US trip he is undertaking to bring investments to the state.

The CM spoke to reporters at the Chennai airport an hour before his departure to the United States.

Responding to a question from a reporter on whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle after his return from the trip, the CM, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, after a smile and a thoughtful pause that lasted for nearly 10 seconds, said, “Maatram ondre maarathathu (change is the only constant). Wait and see.”

Speculations were rife for the past many weeks that, ahead of the CM’s US visit, there would be a Cabinet reshuffle, which would include Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation to the post of Deputy CM. The chief minister had thus far maintained that it was unlikely. His remarks on Tuesday were the first instance of the CM indicating that a reshuffle is likely.

Fear US visit duration insufficient as many vying for appointment: Stalin

Stalin began his interaction with the reporters on Tuesday by highlighting that the objective of the visit was to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu. He said he was afraid whether the duration of his visit would be sufficient as several investors were vying for appointment to meet him. He is scheduled to return from the US on September 14.