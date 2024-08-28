CM Stalin hints at cabinet reshuffle, says change is the only constant

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday indicated a possible Cabinet reshuffle after returning from the US trip he is undertaking to bring investments to the state.
The CM spoke to reporters at the Chennai airport an hour before his departure to the United States.
Responding to a question from a reporter on whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle after his return from the trip, the CM, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, after a smile and a thoughtful pause that lasted for nearly 10 seconds, said, “Maatram ondre maarathathu (change is the only constant). Wait and see.”
Speculations were rife for the past many weeks that, ahead of the CM’s US visit, there would be a Cabinet reshuffle, which would include Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation to the post of Deputy CM. The chief minister had thus far maintained that it was unlikely. His remarks on Tuesday were the first instance of the CM indicating that a reshuffle is likely.
Fear US visit duration insufficient as many vying for appointment: Stalin
Stalin began his interaction with the reporters on Tuesday by highlighting that the objective of the visit was to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu. He said he was afraid whether the duration of his visit would be sufficient as several investors were vying for appointment to meet him. He is scheduled to return from the US on September 14.
“Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of attracting investments now. Whether those in Tamil Nadu are accepting this fact or not, those in foreign countries are admitting this,” he said.
Questioned about the possibility of releasing a white paper on the MoUs signed for attracting investments and the investments that have materialised, as demanded by a section of opposition parties, the CM said, “Releasing such a white paper is not a convention since there is competition among many states to attract investments. Once all the investments are realised, we will provide the details.”
The CM said after the DMK government came to power as many as 872 MoUs have been signed with investment commitments worth Rs 9,99,093 crore. Through these investments, employment opportunities for 18.89 lakh people would be created. Of these, 234 projects have started production giving jobs for 4.16 lakh people.
Rest of the MoUs will come into force gradually. The CM said that his earlier visits to UAE, Singapore, Japan, and Spain had attracted investment commitments to the tune of Rs 10,882 crore that can generate direct employment for 18,521 persons.
On the recent exchange of comments between actor Rajinikanth and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan regarding seniority, the CM said, “Both of them have already clarified. As he (Duraimurugan) said, you should take it as a humorous exchange and not as one made out of enmity.”
white paper on pacts?
Questioned about the possibility of releasing a white paper on the MoUs signed, the CM said, “There is no convention to release such a white paper since there is competition among states to get investments”