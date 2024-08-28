Four months after murder in Chennai, man held

CHENNAI: Four months after a man’s body was recovered from a lake in Keelkattalai, the police have arrested a man for murder.

According to the Madipakkam police, the deceased was R Siva alias Mottai Siva (24) of Keelkatalai. His body was found floating in the lake in May. The body was recovered and a case of unnatural death was registered.

The police inquired his friends and zeroed in on D Sundarraja (27) of the same locality. On the night of May 10, Siva was consuming liquor with his friends. When Sundarraja came to the spot, Siva borrowed his phone and did not return it.

An argument ensued and Sundarraja hit him. He held his face underwater in the lake till he collapsed and escaped. On May 12, the body was recovered from the lake. After an inquiry, Sundarraja was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Inquiries revealed that Sundaraja already has five cases pending against him.