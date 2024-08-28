Three arrested for ruckus, assault of PHC official in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a health inspector at Orappam Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. Police said the suspects Arun Kumar, Karthik and Kavin alias Karthikeyan were in an inebriated state and assaulted S Saravana Kumar (29) of Chettipalli village who works as health inspector at Orappam Primary Health Centre on Monday night.

In his complaint, Saravanan stated that he received a call from the PHC nurse on Monday night that three persons were creating a problem in drunken condition. Saravana Kumar and his brother S Venkatesan (25) rushed to the PHC and questioned them. The three assaulted Saravana Kumar and his brother amid arguments. Also, they verbally abused the nurse. Saravana Kumar was admitted at Bargur Government Hospital.

Kandikuppam police booked trio under various sections of BNS Acts like 132, 296 (b), 115 (2), 118 (2), 351 (2) and section 4 of The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Health department sources said the suspects went to PHC and sought medicine for a four-year-old boy for stomach pain and also a nebulizer. The nurse gave them tablets and asked him to bring the boy on Tuesday morning. But they started arguing with her.

Sources told TNIE, “Drunkards create nuisance at Primary Health Centres at night, especially where female nurses are available in remote areas. Two such incidents happened at Avalapalli near Hosur and Madhakondapalli near Thalli in the past two weeks. Police should conduct patrol in areas where PHCs are situated at night.”

Police sources said regular patrol will be conducted at the above mentioned places.